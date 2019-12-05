Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has appointed Justice Gulzar Ahmad as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan. According to a notification, Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21. "In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (3) of Article 175 A read with Article 177 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President is pleased to appoint Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the most Senior Judge of Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of Pakistan with effect from 21.12.2019," reads a notification issued from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

On Friday the law ministry had forwarded a summary to the Prime Minister’s Office for the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan. Incumbent CJP Asif Saeed Khosa would retire on December 20 this year. Justice Gulzar was born in 1957 in Karachi and after studying law, started his practice at Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986. He became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1988 and later became a judge of the Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1992.

Justice Gulzar has been serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan since November 16, 2011. He has been a part of benches that have decided various high-profile cases. Justice Gulzar was also part of the bench which disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case.