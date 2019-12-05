Share:

Former Pakistani leader General Pervez Musharraf, who has been admitted to the American Hospital in Dubai due to his deteriorating health, said in a video message earlier this week that the case of high treason against him is baseless.

A special court in Pakistan on Thursday announced it would deliver a verdict in the high treason case against former President General (Retd.) Pervez Musharraf on 17 December. The decision, it said, will be announced regardless of whether the court arguments are concluded.

While rejecting the prosecution’s demand for more time to prepare the final arguments for the case, the court's three-member Bench initially said that four days were more than enough to prepare, but later agreed to allow until 17 December, according to media reports in Pakistan.

Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, who is heading the Bench, said preoccupation with this one case against the former Pakistan president was delaying judgements in other cases.