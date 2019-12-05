Share:

A new all-cargo air service has been launched between Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, and Lahore in Pakistan.

Carrying nearly 20 tonnes of garment, electric appliances and construction materials, a Boeing B757-200F aircraft took off from Lanzhou Zhongchuan International Airport on Tuesday, marking the opening of the first regular international all-cargo air route in Gansu.

The round-trip service is scheduled twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Luo Zhe, deputy director of the administrative committee of International Land Port of Gansu (Lanzhou), said the new service is a measure taken by Lanzhou to build itself into distribution center for international air cargo in northwestern China.