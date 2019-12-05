Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party is optimistic that Asif Ali Zardari, the party’s co-Chairman, will get bail soon in corruption cases.

Yesterday, the Islamabad High Court ordered medical superintendent of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences to constitute a new special medical board comprising the former president’s personal physician.

Senior Pakistan People’s Party leaders told The Nation that the party was hopeful of a favourable verdict by the court as Zardari’s case was “crystal clear.”

“We expect Zardari to be granted bail as his case is much simpler,” Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said.

He said that the Pakistan People’s Party welcomed the court’s order to allow personal doctor to Zardari as he was ‘critically ill.”

Former Interior Minister Rehman Malik said Zardari should not be treated differently than Nawaz Sharif.

“There is no reason why Zardari should not get bail. Nothing has been proven against hkm. All cases are allegations,” he maintained.

Malik claimed that bail was Zardari’s right and the PPP was confident he will be granted bail.

This week, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that the party decided to move the court for the purpose.

Bilawal said the medical board constituted by the government had pointed out Zardari’s diseases, but the former president had not earlier allowed them to file a petition for bail.

On November 12, an accountability court in Islamabad had rejected Zardari’s application for transferring him to Karachi for his ongoing medical treatment.

Meanwhile yesterday, Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the reduction in federal budget for education has affected the students of Gilgit Baltistan the most putting the future of students of both universities in GB in danger.

Speaking to a Pakistan People’s Party delegation here, he said the campaign for the right of property is according to the vision of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. “Why the Supreme Court’s decision regarding status of GB is not implemented,” the Chairman Pakistan People’s Party asked, adding: “Due to this non-implementation of SC decision the GB Council and Courts are non-functional which is a matter of serious concern.”

The delegation expressed concern over the health condition of Zardari and demanded that his personal doctors should be given access to him.