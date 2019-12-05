Share:

Air quality in Delhi has once again declined to "Very Poor" category, the government's air quality monitor agency "System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)" showed on Thursday.

According to the agency, Thursday was the second consecutive day when air quality continued to be in "very poor" category amid falling temperatures and calm winds in the Indian capital.

Several places in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed an increase in pollution levels on Thursday with "air quality index (AQI)" breaching the 400-mark at Greater Noida, Anand Vihar, Vasundhara.

In its forecast, SAFAR stated that the AQI is likely to "deteriorate" to the higher end of very poor category on Thursday and predicted to touch severe levels in some regions of Delhi on Friday.

Past patterns suggest that high smog in Delhi is followed by high smog in Lahore, suggesting Lahore is also likely to experience high ratss of smog.