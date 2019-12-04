Share:

LAHORE-We’ve seen Zarnish Khan sprinkling her magic on the small screens in a number of pivotal roles. From Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hugi to De Ijazat, Khan has played various characters and has yet never failed to impress us.

With back to back immaculate performances, today Zarnish Khan stands tall amongst the acting elites of the Pakistani media industry while flaunting her brilliant acting skills and versatility.

One of her current projects, ‘Ishq Zahe Naseeb’ has made quite an impact within the drama-loving society of Pakistan. For the drama, Khan had been working alongside Sami Khan, Sonya Hussyn and Zahid Ahmed. Her brilliant performance hasn’t gone unnoticed and fans across the globe have been very vocal about wanting to see more of her onscreen.

Luckily, the actress has been working on multiple projects in 2019 including the mega project Jo Tu Chahay, where she’s cast opposite the very handsome, Imran Abbas.

Directed by Ilyas Kashmiri, Jo Tu Chahay has been written by the critically acclaimed writer, Qaisera Hayat. The cast includes the beautiful Zarnish Khan, Imran Abbas and Alizeh Shah as the leads; as well as Raeed Muhammad Alam, Arij Moheyuddin, Azra Mansoor Hussain, Naima Khan, Syed Mohsin Raza Gillani, and Nargis Rasheed. The drama has a spiritual angle to it with and is based on a middle-class family’s internal conflicts.

The narrative revolves around three main characters who are also cousins – Hashir (Imran Abbas), Bisma (Zarnish Khan) and Mashal (Alizeh Shah) play cousins. Bisma and Hashir are both in love and Mashal plays the part of an orphan who lives with her mother. Imran’s character Hashir is very compassionate.

He believes in being kind and selfless. However, Zarnish Khan’s character Bisma is the complete polar opposite. She is materialistic and one who comes with a million expectations from her lover. Raised as a pampered child, Bisma feels it’s her birth right to be harsh, self-centered to the point of being selfish.

Contrary to popular belief taking on a role that has so many negative aspects associated with it, isn’t as easy as it might seem. In all honesty, we feel it’s the toughest role to endorse but as always, Khan has impeccably portrayed her character and made it very relatable. Perhaps the familiarity and relatability factor have also been one of the main reasons why the drama has been an audience favorite.

Even though the lovers Bisma and Hashir share a complex relationship, we still can’t help but enjoy their onscreen chemistry and can’t wait to find out what the coming episodes have to offer.