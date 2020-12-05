Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for COVID-19, days after contracting the deadly virus.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah confirmed the news on Friday. The Minister took to Twitter to thank God that the PPP Chairman had recovered from the disease.

“Alhamdulillah, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s coronavirus test report has come back negative. May the Lord grant him best of health and a long life, Ameen,” tweeted Shah.

The sources said that the PPP chairman would participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Lahore, scheduled for December 13.

“The PPP plans to put up a show on the arrival of Bilawal Bhutto in Lahore ahead of the PDM gathering,” they said adding that the arrangements for the reception had begun.

The PPP chairman tested positive for the novel coronavirus on November 26.

Confirming the news through his Twitter handle, Bilawal said that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had gone into self-isolation with mild symptoms.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari isolated himself after his political Secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus.