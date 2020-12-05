Share:

International Volunteer Day has being observed with the theme "Together We Can Through Volunteering".

This observation is aimed at promoting volunteerism, encourage governments to support volunteer efforts and recognize volunteer contributions to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at local, national and international levels.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the world level, the volunteers have worked at the forefront of medical, community and societal responses.

Therefore, it is a worldwide moment to thank these volunteers for their efforts despite all the challenges.