SUKKUR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has handed over a cheque of around Rs103 million recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

Looted money of the province is being brought back after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption. According to a statement released by the anti-graft buster body, the cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to the Sindh government by the director NAB Sukkur.

The amount of around Rs103 million was recovered from the corrupt elements through plea bargains after their arrests. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore chapter in its one-year performance report had stated recovery of Rs29.93 billion and filing of overall 55 corruption references in 2019.

The report released by NAB Lahore highlighted its achievements in its mission for the eradication of corruption from the country. It had said that the anti-graft watchdog’s provincial chapter arrested 138 persons involved in financial irregularities which caused loss to the national exchequer, whereas, Rs29.93 billion recovered in the current year.