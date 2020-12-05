Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued the written order in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references declaring former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as a proclaimed offender.

Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani issued a three-page judgment on Friday. According to the judgment, Nawaz Sharif was repeatedly given opportunities to appear before the court. Previously, non-bailable arrest warrants were issued against Nawaz Sharif.

The order said that in the light of evidence and witnesses, Nawaz Sharif was fully aware of court proceeding against him and deliberately did not appear before the court despite of notices, arrest warrants and proclamation advertisements.

However, Nawaz Sharif is declared a fugitive in Al-Azizia and Avenfield references, while his guarantors Raja Rabb Nawaz Abbasi and Sakhi Muhammad were also issued show cause notices.