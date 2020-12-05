Share:

A petition seeking ban on political gatherings and enforcement of other precautionary measures amid surging cases of novel coronavirus has been submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, the public interest petition has expressed concern over second wave of COVID-19. The petitioner has stated that there is storage of beds in hospitals and a ban on public gathering is need of the hour.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a similar petition seeking a ban on political and religious gatherings due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that everyone is involved in politics, if the court order is not being followed then why should we intervene. It is up to Parliament and the executive authorities to play their part in mobilizing the nation to address the challenges of coronavirus.

In a recent judgment, the court ruled that the decisions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) must be implemented. It is the responsibility of the state to implement the Coronavirus SOPs.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 44 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 413,191. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,303.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.