The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 13 laboratories and collection centres and suspended services of another for conducting diagnostic tests of Covid-19 against rules and regulations.

According to a spokesperson of PHC Amir Waqas, due to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus, the PHC had carried out special inspects of 115 laboratories and collection centres in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sargodha, Sialkot and Sahiwal.

Out of these, seven centres of Rawalpindi and six in Multan were closed down.