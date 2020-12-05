Share:

ATTOCK- Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a package of Rs 4 billion for different areas of the Attock district for provision of gas facility and to overcome low gas pressure. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to this journalist. While giving details of this mega project, Malik Amin said that to overcome low gas pressure problem of the areas of NA55 (Attock, Hazro and Hasanabdal), 28 km long pipeline will be laid and work on this will be started soon which will cost Rs 1.6 billion. He said Rs 3 million have been allocated for over-coming low gas pressure in Hazro City and work on it will be completed within next two weeks.