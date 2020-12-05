Share:

MULTAN - Multan Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood gave approval of seven new uplift schemes at a cost of about Rs 693.62 million across the division.

Commissioner directed completion of all projects timely and asked Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor all projects. He expressed these views while presiding over Divisional development working party meeting here on Friday. He said that there would be no compromise on standard of projects and completion of schemes. The seven schemes which got approved included five of Highways, one public health and one building department scheme. Pathan Di Marri to Rawan Taataypur 1.10 kilometer Road Phase-II would be constructed with Rs 62.92 million. 9.4 kilometer Jehanian Budhla Road district Khanewal would be constructed with Rs 121.9 million. Extention and construction of Allah Ditta cattle farm to Dallu Morr 10.31 kilometer Road would be completed with Rs 119.9 million.

Similarly, construction and maintenance of 9.6 kilometers Danish school Tibba Sultan pur to Dunyapur at a cost of Rs 185.4 million was also approved. Two kilometers two way road from girls college to Kahror Pakka at a cost of Rs 96.5 million was also approved. Rs 107 million water supply and sewerage scheme of Talmba city and rural health centre chowk Jamal was approved. Deputy Commissioner Vehari Capt (R) Waqas Rasheed, Director development Waqas Khan Khawani and other officials were also present.