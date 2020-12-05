Share:

FAISALABAD - Two patients infected with COVID-19 died ultimately in the city, while 23 persons tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Asif Shehzad told media on Friday that after the death of two patients, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 263 since March this year. He informed that 267 coronaviurs tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during 24 hours, and 23 tested positive.

He said that total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad were 463, while 5,835 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He further said that out of the total 635 beds, as many as 550 at Allied Hospital and 85 at DHQ Hospital were allocated for COVID-19 patients. Dr Asif said that at present, 60 patients including 35 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital while 26 including 10 confirmed patients had been admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Five arrested on SOPs violation

The tehsil administration on Friday arrested five people and registered cases against three others over violating corona SOPs and the Marriage Act. A team headed by Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayyub Bukhari checked implementation on anti-corona SOPs in marriage halls, open functions and took action against violators. He warned that violation of SOPs would not be tolerated.

DC inaugurates ‘Smoke-Free Pakistan’ mobile app

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Friday inaugurated the ‘Smoke-Free Pakistan’ mobile application that was available on Google. From this mobile App, not only the pictures of the smokers but its location can also be uploaded which will be processed under the law. The mobile app was inaugurated at the Tobacco Control Task Force meeting, held at DC Office. Additional Deputy Commissioner and officers of other departments were also present.

Project Director Tobacco Smoke Free Cities, Ministry of National Health Minhaj-ul-Siraj said that hundreds of people were dying every day due to smoking in Pakistan while more than 1,000 children were starting to smoke daily.