KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman said that total 287,233 wheat bags (each of 100 kg) were distributed amongst as many drought affected families of Tharparkar free of cost from June 2017 to May 2018.

Furnishing replies during the question hour, Zaman said that 50,973 wheat bags (each of 50 kg each) were also distributed to the female beneficiaries holding Benazir Income Support Programme from May to June last year. He added that total Rs 4,325,000 had been provided to 173 fire victims.

“Each victim family was provided Rs 25,000 sanctioned by the Chief Minister on account of their houses burnt to ashes due to an accidental fire in village Udani Taluka Chachro,” he added.

To a query, the minister said that a ‘Geographic’ information system unit has been established in Board of Revenue Sindh which is equipped with modern technology to digitize District deh and Taluka level maps of the province to ascertain actual encroached area of state land with the use of satellite imagery. The system would also assist the Directorate of Survey Settlement in bringing accuracy in digital survey of the land of the province.

The minister was of the view that all district level maps have been prepared and are available online, adding that deh level maps have been digitized while digitization of deh and maps at survey number level are completed up to 80 per cent. “Due to non-provision of deh level maps of 1200 dehs, their digitization is pending which is anticipated to be completed by Jun 30th 2019,” he added.

When asked about preservation of land revenue record, Zaman said that more than 10,000 pages of old record have been chemically and digitally preserved and stored in boxes at labs established at Hyderabad and Sukkur offices of settlement survey records.

To another question, the minister informed that during last three years, total 2,043 judicial cases were filed by various persons before Board of Revenue, Sindh out of which 584 were disposed of by members Board of Revenue, while 1459 matters are still placed for hearing.