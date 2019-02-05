Share:

KARACHI - A man died on Monday after allegedly he jumped down from the seventh floor of a building on the premises of the Sindh High Court.

Deceased used to work as a clerk at the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan. The building from where the deceased allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of the new Annexe building on the premises of the Sindh High Court within the limits of Preedy police station. Volunteers from the welfare association immediately reached the site of the incident and shifted his body to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Deceased was later identified as 51-year-old Asif Khan, sont of the law enforcers also reached the site and inquired about the incident. According to police officials, deceased was a resident of Liaquatabad and used to work as a clerk at the office of the attorney general of Pakistan. Deceased has left his behind a widow, a son and two daughters. According to Preedy SHO Liaquat Hayat, the police have recovered the shoes of the victim from the seventh floor of the building and also found the footprints of the victim which suggests that he apparently jumped down from the building, adding that the actual cause behind committing suicide is yet to be ascertained.

The officer further said that the before committing the suicide, deceased had called his son to the building and handed him over to his watch, cell phone and a key of a motorcycle, adding that the victim’s son was presented in the premises of the building when the deceased committed suicide. The officer said that the CCTV cameras were installed on the third and fourth floor of the building while the upper floors did not have CCTV cameras as the construction work was continued there. The officer further said that they have asked the SHC authorities to provide the CCTV footages that would help investigators in probing a case. The body of a deceased was later handed over to the family for burial process. The police was investigating a case from different angles.

Following the incident, Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Khan while talking to the media expressed his sorrow grief over the incident and said that the investigators were investigating the case from different angles. He said that the deceased was working at the building from the last 27 years and had good relations with the staff.