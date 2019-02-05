Share:

LAHORE - Amid reports of an understanding reached with the government, the PML-N leadership has started preparing ground for Mian Nawaz Sharif’s treatment in London.

Party leaders hope that the former prime minister will be allowed to go abroad for medical treatment. Party’s legal team is reportedly doing its homework to plead Nawaz Sharif’s case for suspension of his sentence and his subsequent release on bail in Al-azizia Steel Mills case.

Senior PML-N leader Muhammad Pervez Malik on Monday pleaded that the former Prime Minister should be allowed to go to London for treatment. While talking to media yesterday, Malik said that Nawaz Sharif had always been getting treatment abroad and propriety demanded that the three-time prime minister should be provided with the facility to get treatment in London. In his view, the country lacked the facilities needed for the treatment of their Party Quaid.

It may be mentioned here that the PML-N leadership had been expressing very serious concerns over the health of Nawaz Sharif since he was imprisoned in Alazizia reference in the last week of December. Nawaz Sharif has already undergone two open heart surgeries in London and his health has not been found good also due to kidney and other problems.

The PML-N leadership has been voicing demands for proper medical treatment to former Prime Minister whenever blood tests and other measures to assess the health state of Nawaz Sharif were carried out in jail. Now, the Party has come out openly seeking its treatment in London.

Also, ultra sound and CT Scan of Nawaz Sharif was conducted at the New OPD block of the Services Hospital on Monday. The former Prime Minister was kept under observation for about two hours. Maryum Nawaz Sharif was also with her father when he was being taken to the new Block where a team of senior doctors conducted his tests. Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to the VIP room after some tests.

Later, in her tweet, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that “doctors looked worried” about the health of Mian Nawaz Sharif. Tweeting that Nawaz Sharif has been taken for further tests and evaluations and she just saw him off, she prayed, “May Allah bless him with long life and good health”. She also thanked party workers for their prayers.

Former Federal Minister and PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal while talking to media at the Hospital condemned the ‘carelessness’ shown in providing treatment to Nawaz Sharif. Ahsan Iqbal said that such treatment was not given to even an enemy in a civilized country. He said Nawaz faced rigid heat and the rigid cold in prison despite the fact that he had undergone heart surgery twice. He said Nawaz Sharif had not committed murder but he was being politically victimized. “Such a treatment with a three-time prime minister is not sending a positive message to the world outside”, he said, adding that the PTI government had resorted to vindictiveness against the PML-N leaders.

To a question, he said it was for the doctors to decide what kind of treatment suited Mian Nawaz Sharif.