ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari Monday said that sooner than later Kashmir will be liberated and hoped to witness this in his lifetime.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day – to be observed today (February 5) – the former President said the Kashmir, free of Indian occupation according to the will of Kashmiris, was part of the manifesto of Pakistan People’s Party.

He said the PPP had a history of support for Kashmir cause. “Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto raised Kashmir issue at every forum in the world,” he added.

Zardari said that liberation from Indian occupation and exploitation was a basic and democratic right of Kashmiri people. PPP has always advocated solution of Kashmir issue through UN resolutions.

He urged the government to form parliamentary groups to raise the issue worldwide so that support for Kashmiri’s rights could be mustered.