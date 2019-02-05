Share:

The incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif is likely to be shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital in Lahore.

According to Punjab Home Ministry, the doctors have completed all the tests of Sharif and the report is being sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz visited the hospital with lunch for her father. While speaking to media, she told that Nawaz intends to be shifted back to jail.

“His tests are being conducted and the final decision will be taken by medical board,” she maintained. She appealed the PML-N workers to pray for speedy recovery of her father.

Party leaders also expressed concern over the health of Nawaz Sharif . “We further suffer from the statements of ministers. Nawaz Sharif is agitated as the country is going towards a decline day by day,” they said.

On the other hand, head of medical board Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz has said that the recommendations have been sent to Punjab Home Ministry.