Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa said on Monday that the dividends of peace achieved through successive military operations must be extended to all the people of the country.

“The dividends of improved internal security situation must reach to the people of Pakistan through socio-economic development,” General Bajwa said while chairing the 218th Corps Commanders conference at the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The army chief said while stability operations as part of Raddul Fasaad shall continue, the focus shall be on a national response against hostile forces.

He said that concurrent focus shall now be on strategising and implementing comprehensive national response against machinations by hostile intelligence agencies and inimical forces to undo the national gains for peace and stability.

According to ISPR, the commanders’ conference also expressed solidarity with resilient Kashmiri brethren on the eve of Kashmir Day.

The army top brass also discussed situation along Line of Control and Working Boundary with reference to continued ceasefire violations and Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris.

The forum reviewed state of preparedness along Line of Control and Working Boundary and the Eastern Border to thwart any misadventure from across the borders.

The ISPR further said that the conference reviewed geostrategic environment and security situation of the country and expressed satisfaction on improved internal security situation and progress on regional peace initiative especially Afghan reconciliation process.

Separately, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on COAS General Bajwa at the GHQ and discussed with him professional matters.

Both the chiefs expressed satisfaction on forces’ training and readiness to meet the challenges to national security and defence of the country.

Earlier the same day, Afghanistan Ambassador Shukrullah Atif Mashal also had an interaction with the army chief at the GHQ in Rawalpindi and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and regional security, particularly the Afghanistan peace process.

ISPR said that the visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for ongoing Afghan peace process.