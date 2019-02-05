ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need to highlight steps so far taken by the PTI government for
Chairing a meeting, the premier also called for improved inter-provincial coordination as well as cooperation between the
In the meeting which was attended by the top government leadership from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, KP Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mehmood Khan and provincial ministers, the PM said that the masses should be aware of the facts about what kind of Pakistan and the situation had been left by those who were making tall claims of development and speed.
He said he was fully cognizant of the hardships being faced by people due to
However, the government was continuously striving to improve
He told the meeting that establishment of a regional equalisation development fund was being considered for
The meeting was also briefed by the federal and provincial ministers of Punjab and KP about the measures taken so far in health, education, agriculture and other sectors.
The prime minister was told that recommendations for
Minister for Finance Asad Umar told the meeting that the Board of Investment had been directed to formulate a special economic zones framework for tourism within the next 30 days.
The meeting was told that the process of giving Sehat Insaf Card in Punjab would start from February 20 and in the first phase the people of Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Multan would be given Sehat Insaf Card.
The premier directed to give special importance to
He directed to ensure
The prime minister also directed the ministers to visit hospitals on regular basis. The minister for planning told the meeting that Rashakai Economic Zone would be operational very soon.
For better coordination in the areas of finance, agriculture, health and education, the working groups of ministers were also constituted in the meeting.
Separately, the government on Monday approved
The decision, taken during the meeting of Tourism Task Force chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was aimed at promoting tourism, enhancing coordination between federation and provinces, formulating provincial regulatory framework, and highlighting other objectives including the promotion of country’s tourism at international level.
The 25-member National Tourism Coordination Board would comprise representatives from federal ministries, provincial departments and people from
With a decision for
The meeting also decided to constitute special working groups on religious tourism; adventure tourism; cultural, historic and
The Prime Minister was briefed about the progress on
The prime minister said that Bala Hissar Fort should be converted into a centre of tourist activities.
He said that arrangement for the commercial use of 800 and 157 rest houses in Punjab and KP, respectively, should be finalised, adding,