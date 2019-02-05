Share:

LAHORE - The government vehemently denies reports it has offered any concessions to the PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif who has now been lodged in a VIP room of a hospital away from the rigors of imprisonment.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Ch Sunday showed his government’s utmost concern over the VIP treatment being extended to Mian Nawaz Sharif at the hospital. It was only to show his disapproval of the development that he also impressed upon the court, the anti-graft body and other authorities to ensure that all prisoners [influential or ordinary ones] should be getting an equal treatment.

Dissociating from the whole episode, the minister also said that an “independent board of doctors” would decide how the authorities should proceed further regarding health matters of the PML-N leader.

Likewise, senior PML-N leaders are not ready to regard it a ‘concession’ on the part of government authorities. Former Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq Monday came up with the news that Nawaz Sharif in fact never wished to be shifted to the hospital as he wanted to go back to the prison.

Former Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid Sunday said that Sharif family did not even know when Mian Nawaz Sharif was being shifted to hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail.

Some of the PML-N leaders have been found complaining against the government over its alleged casual handling of a serious health problem facing their leader. Members of Sharif family also say that former prime minister was having serious health issues but the authorities were not paying any heed to it.

In a TV interview the other day, Pervaiz Rashid dispelled the impression of any deal with the government saying if Mian Nawaz Sharif had to cut a deal, he would have done it much earlier. Rashid also said that Nawaz

Sharif should be allowed to consult his doctors in London.

Though both sides have rejected the possibility of any understanding reached between Mian Nawaz Sharif and the government, the recent development of latter’s shifting from prison to hospital has certainly sparked rumors to the contrary.

Monday’s statement by senior PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik seeking Mian Nawaz Sharif’s treatment abroad has further added to the gossip already making rounds in the media.

Giving credence to the media reports in this regard, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid was also quoted as saying last week that Prime Minister must take the coalition partners into confidence if the government intended to strike any deal with the PML-N and the PPP leaders. However, the same minister later informed the media that he had talked to the Prime Minister and he had no intention to give any “deal” or “dhheel” (Concession) to the two parties.

In the given situation, the question arises as to who is behind the move to keep Mian Nawaz Sharif in the hospital amid reports that ground was being prepared to send him abroad for treatment. Analysts are also connecting the mysterious silence of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz with the present development. They are also eying the most awaited court decision on a bail application filed by Mian Nawaz Sharif on health grounds. If the court accepts his plea, the PML-N leader would be released on bail in the days to come.

There are also reports that political government is quite upset over the turn of events about the fate of Mian Nawaz Sharif. It clearly sees some kind of relief being provided to the PML-N leader by the state institutions dealing with the whole affair.