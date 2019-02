Share:

Widespread rain thunderstorm is expected in KP's Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan and Kohat divisions; northeast Punjab's Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions; Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

It is also expected at scattered places in lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu, DI Khan divisions; Punjab's Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan divisions, and at isolated places in upper Sindh including Sukkur and Larkana divisions. Snowfall over hills is also expected in Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba & upper Dir, Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

During the past 24 hours, weeather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain occurred at scattered places in Makran, Quetta, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Today's lowest minimum temperatures are: Skardu 11°C; Bagrote, Gupis 06°C; Kalam, Astore, Hunza 04°C; Parachinar 03°C; Malamjabba 02°C; and Drosh, Murree -01°C.