LAHORE The Alam Al Khyal Junior National Tennis Championship 2020 will roll into action today (Wednesday) here at PLTA Courts. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, who is tournament director, said payers from across Pakistan will be seen in action in boys U-18 singles and doubles, girls U–18, boys U–14 and doubles, girls U-14, boys U-12 singles and doubles, girls U-12, boys/girls U-10, boys/girls U-8, boys/girls U-6. Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) thanked Mrs Nudra B Abdul Majeed Mian (President & Founding Trustee) for her contribution towards the development of tennis in Punjab. She had been already sponsoring this event few years ago. Rashid Malik will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest. Mrs Nudra will grace the concluding ceremony as chief guest on February 9.