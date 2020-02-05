Share:

LAHORE - Aqib and Zoha have grabbed the U-18 boys and girls singles titles respectively in the 5th McDonalds National Tennis Championships 2020 at DA Creek Club Karachi. Aqib Khan of SNGPL won the boys U-18 singles title by beating Mahteer Muhammad of Sindh Club 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 while the girls U-18 singles title was grabbed by Pakistan No 1 Zoha Asim, who thrashed Nataila Zaman 6-0, 6-0.

Zohaib Afzal Malik of LGS Phase V DHA Lahore edged out Nael Mirza 5-3, 0-4, 5-3 to clinch the boys U-10 singles title. After winning this year’s first national title, determined Zohaib said: “My New Year resolution was to win a number of titles this year, and this title victory is a first step towards achieving my set goals. I really worked hard to win this title under the able training and coaching of Muhammad Naseeb of FF Club DHA, who wants to see me a future tennis star.”

SNGPL’s Hamid Israr clinched boys U-14 singles title by beating Nadir Mirza 5-3, 4-0, Karachi’s Nadir Mirza crushed Peshawar’s Hamza Roman 4-0, 4-0 to claim boys U-12 singles title and Ayza Jia annexed girls U-12 singles title by beating Eshal Zain 5-3. In 35 plus singles final, Nomi Qamar beat Ali Zaidi 8-2 while in seniors 35 doubles final, Shamael Tajammul/Ali Mansoor Zaidi beat Nomi Qamar/Rafi Derbari 8-3.

McDonalds Southern Region Operations Head Farrukh Salahuddin was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Other notables present on the occasion were former PTF President Kh Saeed Hai, Reza Mirza, Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, Erum Bukhar, M Saeed, Farah Riaz, Raisa Ashfaq and Afsheen Zehra, tennis players and families. The championship was sponsored by McDonalds Pakistan and was organised by Reza Mirza Tennis Academy under the auspices of Sindh Tennis Association/Pakistan Tennis Federation. Farrukh Salahuddin congratulated the winners and runners-up.