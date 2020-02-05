Share:

ISLAMABAD - A four-member Rotary International team (US Organization on Polio Eradication) led by Holger Knaack, President Rotary International, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, at the GHQ in Rawalpindi Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters related to healthcare particularly Pakistan’s commitment for comprehensive polio eradication were discussed.

The army chief appreciated the contributions of Rotary International in Pakistan’s health sector and hoped that with the concerted efforts of all the institutions, polio will be completely eradicated from Pakistan.

ARMY CHIEF PAYS RICH TRIBUTES VETERANS OF FIRST PMA LONG COURSE

Earlier, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended the Platinum Jubilee Reunion of first PMA Long Course, held in Rawalpindi, as chief guest.

According to the ISPR, the army chief , while paying rich tribute to the veterans of the first PMA Long Course for their great contributions, said that they provided pioneer leadership to Pakistan Army.

He said that Pakistan Army has established Army Institute of Military History (AIMH), where we are working to preserve our military history and veterans’ experiences which should be useful to younger generation of officers.

The Platinum Jubilee Reunion was attended by surviving members of the first PMA Long Course and families.

The officers of 1st PMA Long Course joined PMA in January 1948 and 62 officers were commissioned on February 4, 1950 including Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, said the ISPR.