Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the just struggle of the people of India-occupied Kashmir for their freedom and right to self-determination on Kashmir Day which is being observed across Pakistan today.

The army chief reiterated unwavering support for the Kashmiri brethren while stressing that Pakistan will continue playing its role to shake the conscience of the international community to raise the voice of Kashmiris.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Kashmir Day is being observed to highlight the brutalities that India is committing in the held Valley to curb the rights of the people of Kashmir.

The COAS affirmed that the occupied land has been turned into a jail as millions of Kashmiris are imprisoned. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has also admitted the right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir, he added.