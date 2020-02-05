Share:

The Dargah Hazratbal Shrine which lies on the left bank of Dal Lake is the most peaceful and holy place of Jammu and Kashmir. The temple houses an important relic Moi-e-Muqaddas sacred hair of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is the only domed Mosque in Srinagar. It offers a dazzling vista of the lake and mountains. Also known by different names like Assar-e-Sharief, Dargah Sharif and Madinat-us-Sani, this mosque is an epitome of love and devotion of Muslims for the Prophet (PBUH). The construction of this shrine started in 1968. The construction of this white marble edifice with a domed structure was completed in the year 1979. In December 1963, tens of thousands of Kashmiris were on roads protesting against the theft of the holy relic housed at Hazrat Bal. The mysterious theft under the then Prime Minister of Indian-administered Kashmir Shamsuddin led to widespread mass unrest for about a month till the relic was recovered and identified. The mosque has a deep-rooted history that dates back to the 17th century. The place where the mosque stands today was originally the site of Ishrat Mahal and a garden, which were built in 1623 by Shah Jahan’s subedar Sadiq Khan. Upon his arrival in 1634, Shah Jahan ordered to convert the palace into a place for offering prayers. When Moi-e-Muqqadas arrived in Kashmir in 1699, it was kept in the Naqashbad Sahib for some time, before becoming a part of the Hazratbal. Although this shrine is frequented by locals on Fridays for mass prayers, it experiences an influx of visitors on special occasions, when holy relics are displayed.