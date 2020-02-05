Share:

Indonesia and Pakistan are strengthening mutual relations in order to potentially deal in different sectors of the economy and the bilateral trade is also growing on a annual basis, said Consul General of Indonesia Totok Prianamto. “Being an official representative of Indonesia, one of the tasks given to me is to further strengthen the economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries,” he said. “Karachi is a very important port for Indonesia especially for trade and investment sectors.”

Addressing a group of journalists, he said that major import items of his country from Pakistan included rice, chemical, raw cotton, wheat, paper, fruits, garments, leather, plastic materials, cotton yarn, cloth, other textile products, sports and surgical goods.

He emphasised the potential that since Karachi was the largest city operating two large sea port, it serves as the main entry point for Indonesian products to potentially access the Pakistani market. “Several trade associations, chambers and businessmen from Pakistan participate in various exhibitions and trade shows in Indonesia,” he added.

The Indonesian Consul General said that the business community of Karachi metropolitan were actively trading and consulting meetings with the Indonesian counterparts to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation as well as to establishing strong people-to-people contacts.