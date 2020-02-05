Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday while hearing a petition on sugar crisis summoned a report from the Director Food Punjab about the supplies and available stocks of the commodity.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh heard a petition filed by Azhar Siddique advocate.In his plea, petitioner claimed that price of sugar was on the verge of soaring to 90 rupees per kilogram. “An artificial crisis is being cooked up to create shortage of sugar and jack up the price”, the petition said. If export of sugar not stopped, it would become out of the access of common man, petition said while pleading for imposing a ban on export of the commodity.

LHC seeks details of registered flour mills

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought record of registered wheat flour mills in Punjab from the provincial Food Department till February. The court was hearing case related to shortage of wheat and its flour in the province. The director Food Department after being summoned by the LHC, apprised the bench that the department was ready to provide wheat to flour mills at the rate of rs.1375. The court directed the flour mills association to file their response in the case ordered the concerned authorities to provide details of registered flour mills in the province.

Further hearing into the case was adjourned till February 6.