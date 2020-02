Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Naseem Akhtar beat Aamir 4-3 in the Jubilee Insurance National Snooker Championship 2020 match in Karachi on Tuesday. Naseem of NBP won the encounter against Aamir Shahzad (KP) 54-14, 45-63, 11-62(60), 68-33, 76-28, 32-65 and 86-6(60). In other matches, Rana Irfan, Agha Bilawal, Babar Masih, Khizar Aziz, Ahmed Shah, M Ijaz, M Saleem, M Ajmal, Sohail Shahzad, Zubair Tahir, Shahid Aftab, M Sajjad, M Imran, Hamza Akbar, Asjad Iqbal, Shan Naimat, Sharjeel Mehmood and Munawar Khaliq emerged as winners.