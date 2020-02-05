Share:

Lahore - The nation is all set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday (today) to renew the pledge of continuing support to the Kashmiris fighting for their right to self determination.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of Occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, imposing an indefinite curfew and cutting off all communications links.

Seminars, walks and literary sitting will be arranged to express solidarity with the oppressed people and highlight human rights violations by the Indian security forces.

Public rallies will be taken out across the country to highlight the atrocities being committed by the Indian security forces against armless Kashmiris, who are waging a peaceful struggle for their just right to self determination.

Newspapers, public sector and private television channels will take out special editions and air programmes to highlight the sacrifices rendered by Kashmiris, sufferings of people in the under siege valley and remind the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the decades old outstanding dispute.

In the Federal capital and major cities including Lahore, banners and steamers highlighting the plight of Kashmiris and portraits of Kashmiri leadership have been erected on all the important roads to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

One minute silence will be observed to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of Occupied Kashmir.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi will address session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad and a function in Islamabad in the evening.

Events have also been organised in London to effectively project humanitarian aspects of the lingering Kashmir dispute at the world level.

Public rallies, walks, seminars have also been organized to draw world attention towards the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people in occupied territory.

Special functions will also be held in all educational institutions across the province to express solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people.

Even one day prior to the event, different organisations arranged special programme to pay homage to martyrs, express solidarity with Kashmirirs fighting for right to self determination and show to the world community actual picture in the Valley with the appeal to intervene to stop massive human rights violation.

Lahore Press Club, Federal Union of Journalists and Punjab Union of Journalists arranged Kashmir Solidarity Seminar at Nisar Usmani auditorium of the LPC.

Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar presided over the seminar while Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, was the chief guest.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar was all praise for Mishal Malik and unarmed women and children fighting for their rights. He lamented that the world community was not giving due attention to the issue due to big Indian market.

He said that the present regime has devised such a strategy that helped showing real Indian face to the world community.

The other speakers praised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking up the issue on all global forums with courage. They said that implementation of UN resolutions was the only solution of the Kashmir issue.

Hameed Nizami Press Institute also arranged a seminar on ‘Kashmir Issue-Our Responsibilities’. Member Legislative Assembly and PTI leader Devan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din presided over the seminar also attended by Naib Emir Jamaat-e-Islami Dr Fareed Ahmed Piracha, PML-N leader Khawaja Imran Nazir, PPP leader Naveed Chaudhry, Kashmiri leaders Naseeb Ullah Gardezi and Muhammad Shafi Josh.

The speakers paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris for keeping the issue alive despite unprecedented human rights violation and atrocities of the occupation forces.

Devan Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din said that Pakistan Army was ready to give a befitting response in case of any aggression by the enemy.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had really emerged as true Ambassador of Kashmir by highlighting issue on all global forums.

Dr Fareed Piracha said that the nation was united and stood with Kashmirirs in their just struggle for freedom.

Naveed Chaudhry said that Quaid-e-Azam has truly called Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan.

He said that only PPP founder had owned this slogan in real sense. He suggested convening All Parties Conference for devising a strategy for the freedom of Kashmir.

Khawaja Imran Nazir said that speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the UN was impressive but the question was that whether it helped getting the desired results.

He praised Kashmiris for not retreating even by an inch on the stance of freedom from Indian occupation.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan salutes the unwavering commitment and high passion of Kashmiris for the right of self-determination.

In his message, the Chief Minister said that February 5 reminds the international community to play its role for granting the right to Kashmiris to identify their political future in the light of UN resolutions.

He said that Kashmiris ask this question to the international community that why are they being deprived of their fundamental rights according to the UN charter.

The international community, as well as the global human rights bodies, should play their effective role to stop the worst brutalities being committed by the Occupied Indian Armed Forces, he added.

It is regrettable that the Modi government has turned the Occupied Kashmir into world’s biggest jail with its unconstitutional tactics.

The Chief Minister asserted that India cannot deprive the Kashmiris of their right to independence by illegally changing the constitutional status of Occupied Kashmir and employing the policy of State-sponsored terrorism and torture.

He said that black face of claimants of so-called democracy has been fully exposed.

The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are fighting a war of their survival and freedom as Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Indian partition.

The Kashmiris have written a new history with their blood which is unique and unprecedented, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistanis are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and the nation strongly condemns inhuman treatment meted out to the Kashmiri population.

Today, the nation reassures the Kashmiris that they are not alone in their struggle and Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting their case as an Ambassador of Kashmiris.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum while the nation will continue to provide its diplomatic, moral and political support to the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir, he added.