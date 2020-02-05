Share:

Lahore - At least two men were killed by unknown suspects in different localities of Lahore here on Tuesday. According to police, A pick-up driver was shot dead by unnamed offenders over petty matter of nominal vehicle collision in the jurisdiction of Bhatti Gate Police Station. The deceased was identified as Tariq Mehmood and his body has been shifted in mortuary. Moreover, a goldsmith, identified as Sajid was murdered early in the morning at his shop by unknown motorcyclist while Police have said that murder could be result of old hostility.