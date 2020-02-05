Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan top tennis player Ushna Suhail’s heroics helped Pakistan women team outscore Mongolia 2-1 in the Pool A of Fed Cup 2020 Asia/Oceania II, which is being played at the Renouf Tennis Centre, Wellington, New Zealand.

According to information made available here on Tuesday, the exhilarating first tie continued for 3 hours 27 minutes, where Mongolia got off to a best possible start as Erdenesuren Erdenebat outpaced Pakistan’s Mahin Qureshi 6-3, 6-1 in the opening match.

Ushna Suhail then utilized her international experience and proved her class by leveling the proceedings as she was in a good nick and managed to produce skillful game against Jargal Altansarnai, winning it 6-3, 6-0. Both Pakistani players started steadily and cautiously with 3-all in the first set. Then Ushna played aggressively and inspite of long rallies, didn’t allow the opponent to take a single game with a score line of 6-3, 6-0. In the decisive third match, Ushna Suhail, partnering with former Pakistan No 1 Sarah Mehboob Khan, comfortable outlasted Mongolian pair of Shinejargal Battur and Bolor Enkhbayar 6-3, 6-3. Now, Pakistan will take on Singapore team in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania II Pool A second tie. Pakistan team comprises Captain Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Sarah Mahboob, Mahin Aftab and Mehaq Khokhar. Total eight nations including hosts New Zealand, Guam, Mongolia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Turkmenistan are featuring in the event.