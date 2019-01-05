Share:

LAHORE - Two of the biggest iconic names in the world of football, Kaká and Luís Figo, arrive in Pakistan on January 10, 2019 to offer World Soccer Stars as a new year’s gift to Pakistan.

The duo will make special appearances starting in Karachi at The Pearl Continental followed by a grand finale fan experience in Lahore at The Packages Mall. The visit offers both cities a chance to get a glimpse of the stars and witness the gravity of the tour in the presence of industry, media, brands and most importantly Pakistan’s football fans.

World Soccer Stars has been crafted to uplift football in Pakistan and will see use of interactive coaching clinics that will be assessed by world football stars and offer a gateway to football talent at grass-root level to recognise their skills. Kaka said: “I am delighted to visit Pakistan and play an instrumental role in promoting and helping football in the country. I have never been to Pakistan so I am really excited to come and play football whilst helping unearth hidden talent.”

Luis Figo said: “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.” World Soccer Stars promises to be the greatest football spectacle in Pakistan starting from April 26 to 29, 2019 with two matches in Karachi and Lahore. So embrace yourself as international football stars are coming home from around the world to destination Pakistan.

Ahmer Kunwar, a UK-born Pakistani, CEO of TouchSky Group (TSG), is the architect of World Soccer Stars and said: “The TSG is committed to investing in Pakistan. TSG is bringing the world’s biggest sport to Pakistan. World Soccer Stars will promote the soft image of Pakistan through the world football stars, bolster trade between UK & Pakistan, promote Pakistan as a tourism destination and all in the effort to galvanise Pakistan’s image worldwide.”

World Soccer Stars is all set to evoke emotions of Pakistani football fans and create a football fever over the coming months with other world icons to be unveiled in a spectacular style with a star-studded line up assembled and the tour will create dreams into a reality for Pakistan. To keep upto date with the latest information visit www.worldsoccerstars.com or follow us on #UnitedForFootball.