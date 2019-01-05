Share:

California - The full 2019 line-up for Coachella Festival was revealed this week. The line-up for the 2019 edition of Coachella Festival has been revealed, with the headliners named as Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

Famed for its glitz, glamour, sunshine and A-list celebrity attendees, Coachella is held annually in the grounds of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on consecutive weekends in mid-April. In 2019, it’s set to take place on the weekends of April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st, with the three days of acts identical over each weekend.

On the two Friday nights, joining Childish Gambino – the stage name of actor and musician Donald Glover – will be big-name producer Diplo, rapper Anderson .Paak and English indie-pop act The 1975.

Promising to return with new music for the first time since 2015, Kevin Parker’s much-loved Tame Impala will headline the two Saturday events, with Beyonce’s sister Solange, hip-hop star Kid Cudi and British electronica legend Aphex Twin appearing before him on-stage.

Closing out the two weekends will be pop megastar Ariana Grande, with producer Khalid, Scottish electro-pop heroes Chvrches and producer/DJ Zedd also on the bill.

Throughout the weekend, there’ll also be appearances by Janelle Monae, Weezer, Pusha T, BadBadNotGood, Four Tet, J Balvin, Christine & The Queens, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Wiz Khalifa, Mac DeMarco and Charlotte Gainsbourg.

One person who is not on the bill is Kanye West, who was widely reported to be in negotiations with Coachella’s organisers until earlier this week, when he seemed to pull out over technical issues regarding the stage set-up.

Saying that Kanye didn’t want things to be “artistically limiting,” a source told TMZ this week: “These 40×60 stages are so archaic. It’s the same type of stage on which Shakespeare’s works were performed hundreds of years ago.”