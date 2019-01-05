Share:

ISLAMABAD - Expressing anguish over unnecessary pressures by the National Accountability Bureau on officials named in mere a complaint application, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday questioned the NAB’s criteria of accountability.

The Chief Justice, heading a three-judge bench, lambasted the NAB during the hearing of a case pertaining to lack of health facilities in federal capital when the bench was informed that the delay in construction of a hospital caused due to an inquiry by NAB on allotment of the land where the hospital is supposed to be constructed.

The CJP came down hard on NAB observing that one complaint application comes and NAB starts humiliating the people. He remarked that what if this court starts issuing warrants of NAB officials and see how it affects their reputation.

During the hearing, the bench was informed that a 200-bed hospital was being constructed in Tarlai but the issue of lack of facilities in the suburb of federal capital still persisted.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan, member of the bench, inquired about the progress about the allotment of land by CDA for construction of hospital.

The bench was told that no progress has been made in this regard. CDA representative explained the reason for delay and said that a land of 237 kanals was to be allotted by the Authority for construction of nursing hospital with support of Bahrain’s government but NAB initiated inquiry issuing notice due to which delay has been caused.

The Chief Justice expressed displeasure and ordered NAB Chairman to appear in chamber. The Chief Justice also inquired about Prosecutor General NAB. He said that the Bahrain government was keen to provide Rs10 billion for the purpose of construction of hospital.

The Chief Justice said that the court itself exempted chairman NAB from his appearance before the court and hinted that this exemption may be revoked. He further observed that NAB interferes even in the matters of noble cause.

The CJP asked the CDA whether this court’s orders are important or the ones issued by NAB. He questioned if there are any standards of NAB for conducting inquiries and whether NAB officials are clean and righteous.

NAB disregarding this court’s orders, observed chief justice adding that in each matter NAB stops progress by initiating inquiry. “Whether everyone except NAB is thief whether the entire country is thief,” the displeased chief justice further expressed anger.

Chief justice then summoned the NAB chairman and prosecutor general to his chambers. CDA Chairman was also directed to appear in chamber.

Later, NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, Prosecutor General NAB Syed Asghar Haider and CDA Chairman called on the chief justice in his chambers and briefed him about the matter.