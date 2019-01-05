Share:

Islamabad - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has emphasised Pakistan Army’s resolve to strengthen conventional forces to meet challenges of full spectrum threat.

The Army Chief stated this while speaking on the occasion of induction of A-100 Rocket in Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) into Corps of Artillery of Pakistan Army on Friday.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid rich tributes to the scientists and engineers for indigenously developing A-100 Rocket which shall augment the existing conventional firepower capabilities of Pakistan Army.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief said that Pakistani defence industry has maintained steady progress in the recent times and has contributed to defence of Pakistan. The rocket A-100 has been indigenously developed by Pakistani scientists and engineers, with over 100 kilometres range. The Rocket is a highly effective and potent for interdiction that can effectively disrupt enemy’s mobilisation and assembly.