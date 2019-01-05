Share:

KARACHI (PR) DHA Quetta will be launched very soon. The event was organised at DHA Golf & Country Club Karachi by CORPORATE ESTATE & ASSET MANAGEMENT along with the land providers to introduce DHA QUETTA which will be the first ever DHA project in the province of Balochistan.

The event was graced by Administrator DHA Quetta “Brigadier Muhammad Javed Iqbal”, as a chief guest. The other key officials of DHA Quetta also made it convenient to grace the occasion.

The chief guest of the event Brigadier Muhammad Javed Iqbal delivered a detailed briefing of DHA QUETTA to the honourable guests. Chief guest emphasised that DHA Quetta will be developed as a state of the art project encompassing health, education and other allied facilities along with modern residential structure. The land acquisition for the project is under process and DHA Quetta has already acquired large chunks of land.