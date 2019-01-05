Share:

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has said that no nation can progress in the world without education.

Addressing a ceremony in Lahore today, he said education is the foundation of the good governance all over the world.

He said literacy rate is alarmingly low in Pakistan.

The chief justice said that education and health are basic rights and needs of the people and stressed upon the people to avoid making these noble sectors businesses.

Meanwhile, a two-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar heard a case regarding illegal construction of Packages Mall in Lahore at the government land at the Supreme Court Lahore registry today (Saturday).

The court has ordered the lawyers to present the case at 5 pm with complete evidence.