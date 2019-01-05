Share:

At Least six persons were injured in a blast in Kala Bari area of Peshawar Saddar on Saturday morning.

As per initial reports, the explosive material was installed in a car which was parked near a mosque, police said. The car was completely destroyed in the explosion.

Nearby shops were damaged owing to the impact of the blast. "Although several come to this area to have breakfast, most shops were closed at the time of the blast," police said.

Police said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.