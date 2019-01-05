Share:

NEW YORK - Neither confirming nor denying the rumours she's had surgery, Madonna snapped back at trolls and body-shamers on Instagram.

Madonna has hit back at recent reports and rumours that has had ‘butt implants’ with a no-nonsense Instagram post addressing body-shamers, saying she’s been after “no-one’s approval”.

Ever since pictures and videos of the Queen of Pop arriving at Greenwich Village’s Stonewall Inn in New York City on New Year’s Eve emerged, fans and reporters have been speculating that the 60 year old star may have had implants in her buttocks. Taking to Instagram on Thursday night (January 3rd), Madonna made it perfectly clear that she wasn’t interested in the slightest in what anybody had to say, and made a cheeky reference to the 1985 film Desperately Seeking Susan, in which starred alongside Rosanna Arquette.