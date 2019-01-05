Share:

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday has filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking suspension of sentence in Al-Azizya reference.

The petition was submitted by the former prime minister through his counsels after removing objections of the registrar office.

On December 24, 2018, Accountability Court II Judge Arshad Malik had sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison in the Al-Azizia corruption reference and acquitted him in the Flagship reference.

On January 1, Nawaz's counsel filed a plea in the IHC against Al-Azizia reference verdict. The PML-N leader had requested the court to suspend the sentence and to release him on bail. However, the IHC registrar stated that the petition was incomplete and had returned it.

On January 3, Nawaz filed the plea again after removing the objections. The IHC registrar again raised objections and returned the plea.