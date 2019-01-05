Share:

ISLAMABAD - Most of Pakistani players Friday crashed out of the Dunlop British Junior Squash Championship 2019 presently underway in Birmingham, which exposed all the tall claims of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) for providing world-class coaching and training to the youngsters.

Majority of Pakistani players, including federation’s main hopes Abbas Zeb and Muhamamd Hamza, failed to even go beyond fourth rounds and beaten badly. The question here arises that what was the purpose of sending players, an army of coaches and managers almost two weeks earlier to Britain, when they can’t even give ordinary performances and results. What is purpose of Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA), who is wasting millions of rupees in the name of training and producing new talent but the result is zero. The kids can only win in unknown places like Qatar, Jordan and when the real test comes, they, along with the PSF, are badly exposed. It is hoped that PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan will take serious notice of such pathetic performances and bring in reputed and professional coaches to replace these incompetent ones.

The only good news for Pakistan squash came from Noor Zaman Khan, grandson of squash legend Qamar Zaman Khan, who squeezed into the U-15 semifinals by thrashing Mukunth Gopalakrisnan 3-0. Noor won the first game 11-5, second 11-7 and third 11-8 to register victory. Kareem El Torkey beat M Hamza Khan in the fourth round match, winning it 11-7, 3-11, 11-9 and 11-6. In the boys’ U-13 quarterfinals, Abdallah Eissa beat Syed Anas Ali 3-0, winning the encounter 11-6, 12-10 and 12-10.

In the boys’ U-17 fourth round, Haris Qasim beat Thomas Rosini 3-1, winning the match by 18-16, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-8 and made it to the quarterfinals, while in the third round, M Amir Amirul Azhar beat M Farhan Hashmi 3-0, winning 15-13, 11-5, 11-9 and Duncan Lee beat M Hassan Raza 3-0, winning 11-9, 17-15 and 11-6.

In the boys’ U-19 round four, Pakistan’s hope of winning title Abbas Zeb was hammered by Nick Wall 1-3. Nick won the encounter 11-5, 11-3, 3-11 and 11-6, while lone girl Amna Fayyaz was beaten in the second round in girls’ U-15 category by Maigot Prow 3-0, with the scores of 11-6, 11-5 and 11-8.