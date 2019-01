Share:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that under the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the party will foil all conspiracies.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s 91st birth anniversary, Shah said that Bhutto was with the poor of the country. “He gave us the 1973 constitution and made Pakistan a nuclear power. We should all protect the constitution together,” he said.

The Sindh chief minister further said that PPP leaders have faced numerous court cases over the years, He added that under Bilawal and Zardari’s leadership they will foil conspiracies.