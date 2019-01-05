Share:

Lahore - Pakistan Awami Tehreek Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri has welcomed the formation of new Joint Investigation Team to probe into the Model Town incident. Headed by former Inspector General AD Khawaji, the five members committee has representation from ISI, IB and MI and it started its work from Friday.

Presiding over a party meeting at Model Town, Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief hoped the families of the victims of Model Town incident will now be able to get justice.

He said Pakistan Awami Tehreek had always opposed induction of police officials in Joint Investigation Team from Punjab. It was a good omen, he added, that new JIT comprised officials of good repute and none from them belong to Punjab Police. He said Justice Baqir Najafi report on incident clearly pinpoint who was behind the innocents killing.