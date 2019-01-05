Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday has said Pakistan and Turkey are on the same page on all issues of strategic importance.

He said this in a tweet today that the leadership of both the countries will collectively transform their friendship into a more robust partnership.

FM expressed pleasure over his meeting with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara.

@MevlutCavusoglu

In his remarks after the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Turkey, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Turkish investors have evinced interest in Pakistan's five million housing project.

Shah Mehmood termed Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as very comprehensive. He said the Turkish president will soon visit Pakistan along with a high-level delegation including the investors.

The minister said a plan will be evolved on high-level cooperative council between Pakistan and Turkey.