GUJRANWALA - The Cyber crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has nabbed a suspect along with a female accomplice involved in stealing money fraudulently from the bank accounts of beneficiaries of BISP.

FIA Cyber crime wing Assistant Director Asif Iqbal informed that the suspect identified as Waseem Farooq is a senior manager at Defence Branch of a private bank. According to the FIA assistant director, the respective branch had the whole data of BISP across Pakistan and the suspect was the custodian of data of consumers from where he had obtained the data of account-holders.

Asif Iqbal further said that suspect had made the fake ATM cards of recipients through which he withdrew money from bank accounts. He said the suspect was arrested red handed when he came to a bank in Gujranwala to use an ATM card.

More than 100 ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of suspect.

Suspect also has the ATM device and Bank ATM cards were made under his supervision.

Further investigation is underway.