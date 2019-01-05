Share:

ISLAMABAD/Lahore - Former president Asif Ali Zardari Friday expressed his resolve to remain steadfast on the principles of ‘respect for humans and liberty’ and to follow the slogan of ‘all powers to the people.’

Paying tributes to Pakistan People’s Party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his birth anniversary, Zardari said that Bhutto rebuilt the country which had been turned into ashes before he came to power. He gave the nation strength and gave voice to the downtrodden masses, the PPP leader added.

The former President said Bhutto loved his country especially the lower stratum of the society and accepted gallows but never left his people.

“PPP will continue to work according to its founder’s ideology and will continue to resist the anti-democratic elements in the country, he said. The PPP will fulfill every dream of its founder,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 91st Birth Anniversary, which is being observed on January 5, throughout the country.

In his message, the PPP Chairman said that the PPP leadership and Jiyalas will continue our struggle to take the philosophy, vision and mission of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto forward.

He lauded Bhutto and said that it is his aim to not only to firmly adhere to his ideology but to also apprise the masses about the commitment to the mission, his political vision, wisdom and bravery.

The PPP Chairman said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had a rich mind, an unprecedented democracy in his blood, unmatched political vision with which he successfully created a unanimous Constitution.

He successfully managed to retrieve the already surrendered to India 90,000 prisoners of war, and thousands of miles of occupied Pakistani territory from India and a landmark Simla accord.

He pointed out that from laying foundation of country’s nuclear programme, which made defence of Pakistan invincible besides launching economic revolution through establishing scores of mega projects like Pakistan Steel, Port Qasim etc universities and health facilities.

Bilawal said that his judicial murder had deprived the masses of services and intuition of century’s great statesman in the history of Pakistan but his legacy can never be conquered and would keep nurturing the values and norms of democracy in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today (Saturday) where he will address a function at the Lahore High Court Bar Association organised by People’s Lawyers Forum in connection with 91st birth anniversary of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The PPP chairperson will also cut a cake at the Lahore High Court Bar in addition to the addressing the City lawyers at 1pm. Later, Bilawal will move to Bilawal House where he is due to preside over a party meeting to be attended by the Punjab leadership to discuss and take decision on the PPP reorganisation at the provincial level in addition to discussing the political situation.

The PPP chairperson will fly back to Karachi on Sunday (tomorrow) morning.